Christopher High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
RyAnn Clark
Hometown: Christopher
Parents: Bonnie McNeal-Clark and Scotty Clark of Christopher
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, pre-law
Jaden Dawe
Hometown: Christopher
Parents: Sean and Jodie Dawe of Christopher
College plans: Southeast Missouri State University, nursing and psychology
Grace Gossett
Hometown: Coello
Parents: Brent and Angela Gossett of Coello
College plans: Rend Lake College in Ina, business/education
Peyton Mazur
Hometown: Christopher
Parents: Courtney and Cheryl Mazur of Christopher
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, cardiac interventional radiography
Ashley Shaffer
Hometown: Christopher
Parents: Chasity Shaffer of Christopher
College plans: Rend Lake Collage in Ina, medical coding
Chelsea Young
Hometown: Buckner
Parents: Brent and Beth Young of Buckner
College plans: Missouri Baptist University in St. Louis, study psychology