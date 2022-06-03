 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Christopher High School

  • 0

Christopher High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

RyAnn Clark

Hometown: Christopher

Parents: Bonnie McNeal-Clark and Scotty Clark of Christopher

College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, pre-law

Jaden Dawe

Hometown: Christopher

Parents: Sean and Jodie Dawe of Christopher

People are also reading…

College plans: Southeast Missouri State University, nursing and psychology

Grace Gossett

Hometown: Coello

Parents: Brent and Angela Gossett of Coello

College plans: Rend Lake College in Ina, business/education

Peyton Mazur

Hometown: Christopher

Parents: Courtney and Cheryl Mazur of Christopher

College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, cardiac interventional radiography 

Ashley Shaffer

Hometown: Christopher

Parents: Chasity Shaffer of Christopher

College plans: Rend Lake Collage in Ina, medical coding

Chelsea Young

Hometown: Buckner

Parents: Brent and Beth Young of Buckner

College plans: Missouri Baptist University in St. Louis, study psychology 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Zimbabwe's inflation rate hits triple digits

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News