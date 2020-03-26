Class of COVID-19: Southern Illinois high school seniors face uncertainty

In the prospect of not returning to in-person classes this year, Lahlou said there isn’t one specific event he’s going to miss, but “just being in school.”

“There are just so many different people who I’m never going to see again and who I would like to,” Lahlou said. “You never expect it to potentially be the last time you get to hang out or see someone.”

Mallary Vasquez, a senior at Chester High School, shared similar sentiments to Lahlou and reflected on Chester High School’s Pep Band’s recent performance at the 2020 IHSA Girls Basketball State Tournament.

“I’m glad we got that experience because we were the last group to play for it because everything else got canceled,” Vasquez said. “I also feel really sorry for the bands who weren’t able to go.”

Vasquez said the pep band elected to perform at the girl’s basketball tournament rather than compete in the state-wide band sweepstakes competition.

“It was in a way a blessing, we gave up a shot at the sweepstakes to go play there and then everything else got canceled and that was our last little moment with each other,” Vasquez said. “It’s just so weird to think about the possibility of school ending.”