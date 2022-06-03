 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cobden High School

  • 0

Cobden High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Liv Cerny

Hometown: Cobden

Parents: Tom and Jeannine Cerny of Cobden

College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, pre-medicine

Daniel Demmin

Hometown: Alto Pass

Parents: Rama and Janise Demmin of Alto Pass

College plans: Southeastern Missouri University in Cape Girardeau, computer science

Caleb Kilpatrick

People are also reading…

Hometown: Cobden

Parents: Tom and Sarah Kilpatrick of Cobden

College plans: University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, computer science

Leslie Morales

Hometown: Cobden

Parents: Cirenio Morales and Azalia Amezquita of Cobden

College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, biological sciences

Abigail Remsey

Hometown: Alto Pass

Parents: Jon and Amy Remsey of Alto Pass

College plans: University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign, business administration and marketing

Molly Smith

Hometown: Cobden

Parents: Greg and Stacy Smith of Cobden 

College plans: John A Logan College in Carterville, family and consumer science education 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Israel demolition of Palestinian home turns deadly

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News