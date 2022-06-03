Cobden High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Liv Cerny
Hometown: Cobden
Parents: Tom and Jeannine Cerny of Cobden
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, pre-medicine
Daniel Demmin
Hometown: Alto Pass
Parents: Rama and Janise Demmin of Alto Pass
College plans: Southeastern Missouri University in Cape Girardeau, computer science
Caleb Kilpatrick
People are also reading…
Hometown: Cobden
Parents: Tom and Sarah Kilpatrick of Cobden
College plans: University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, computer science
Leslie Morales
Hometown: Cobden
Parents: Cirenio Morales and Azalia Amezquita of Cobden
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, biological sciences
Abigail Remsey
Hometown: Alto Pass
Parents: Jon and Amy Remsey of Alto Pass
College plans: University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign, business administration and marketing
Molly Smith
Hometown: Cobden
Parents: Greg and Stacy Smith of Cobden
College plans: John A Logan College in Carterville, family and consumer science education