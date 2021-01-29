Column | Meera Komarraju: New degree programs at SIU College of Engineering

The School of Electrical, Computer, and Biomedical Engineering and the School of Computing have jointly launched an interdisciplinary Master of Science in Cybersecurity and Cyber Systems program, starting Fall 2020. The program aims at preparing graduates with a deep knowledge in the emerging field of cybersecurity and cyber systems and helping equip them with a highly desirable and advanced skillset in order to succeed in the global economy. The target student population will be individuals that have an interest in pursuing a Master of Science in Cybersecurity and Cyber Systems. Applicants with a bachelor’s degree in computer science, engineering, physics, mathematics, information systems or equivalent degrees may apply and will be considered for direct admission.

Demand in the area of designing and securing cyber systems is very high, as there is an increasing need to create innovative solutions (involving both software and hardware aspects) to design reliable cyber systems and prevent cyber-attacks on computing devices, networks and related systems. As an example, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, job opportunities in the focus area of information security are expected to grow by 28% from 2016 to 2026, much faster than the average for all occupations. It is expected that the interdisciplinary Master of Science in Cybersecurity and Cyber Systems program will be a high-demand program that will attract national attention, as well as provide opportunities to establish international collaboration.