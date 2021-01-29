Column | Meera Komarraju: New degree programs at SIU College of Engineering

The School of Electrical, Computer, and Biomedical Engineering (ECBE) at the College of Engineering will offer a new Bachelor of Science in biomedical engineering (BME) starting in summer 2021. Biomedical engineers work on technology-related tasks for medical diagnosis, treatment, and other hospital operations, including medical devices, instrumentation, electronics, and software. According to the U.S. Department of Labor statistics, demand in BME will be increasing at an annual rate of 4% until 2028, and Illinois is the second state nationwide in BME-related employment opportunities. BME is a very popular engineering major and has been ranked as the most valuable BS degree by Forbes.
The curriculum emphasizes small size classes with lab components for hands-on experience. Available topics include bioelectricity, biomechanics, biomedical measurements, bioelectronics, biosensors, medical instrumentation, medical imaging, digital health care, physiological modeling, neuro-engineering, tissue engineering, biostatistics and a mandatory two-semester lab-based senior design sequence.
The school has built new state-of-the art teaching laboratories and renovated existing laboratories to accommodate the new degree. All engineering courses will be taught by faculty members in the School of ECBE and the Department of Mechanical Engineering and Energy Processes. An optional specialization in premedical engineering is available for students interested in continuing their studies in medical schools and related professional degrees. Students can intern in relevant industries and join relevant student-registered organizations. Faculty members welcome the involvement of students in their research projects. The School of ECBE also offers graduate studies in BME.
The School of Electrical, Computer, and Biomedical Engineering and the School of Computing have jointly launched an interdisciplinary Master of Science in Cybersecurity and Cyber Systems program, starting Fall 2020. The program aims at preparing graduates with a deep knowledge in the emerging field of cybersecurity and cyber systems and helping equip them with a highly desirable and advanced skillset in order to succeed in the global economy. The target student population will be individuals that have an interest in pursuing a Master of Science in Cybersecurity and Cyber Systems. Applicants with a bachelor’s degree in computer science, engineering, physics, mathematics, information systems or equivalent degrees may apply and will be considered for direct admission.
Demand in the area of designing and securing cyber systems is very high, as there is an increasing need to create innovative solutions (involving both software and hardware aspects) to design reliable cyber systems and prevent cyber-attacks on computing devices, networks and related systems. As an example, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, job opportunities in the focus area of information security are expected to grow by 28% from 2016 to 2026, much faster than the average for all occupations. It is expected that the interdisciplinary Master of Science in Cybersecurity and Cyber Systems program will be a high-demand program that will attract national attention, as well as provide opportunities to establish international collaboration.
Meera Komarraju is the provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.