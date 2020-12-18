Column | Meera Komarraju: Transformations at SIU's College of Business and Analytics

As the landscape of higher education is constantly changing, academic units must adapt and respond. Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s College of Business has faced daunting challenges and yet has witnessed encouraging transformative changes. Here are four examples.

Analytics

First, the college pivoted into analytics, launching two new programs: a Master in Strategic Analytics, and a Bachelor of Science in Business Analytics. These programs opened for enrollment in Fall 2020. Curriculum for these programs reflects in-depth interviews with analytics professionals in a number of corporations, including the CME Group, Caesars Entertainment and Caterpillar. Demand for new graduates is booming across a host of industries including manufacturing, hospitality, finance, retail and marketing. IBM predicts up to 3 million jobs for analytics professionals by the end of 2020.

Second, to reflect these new program additions, the College of Business changed its name to the College of Business and Analytics. Graduates with expertise in business analytics are in high demand. The college name beckons to prospective students and potential employers, looking for entry-level analytics specialists for jobs in social media, customer profile analysis, production management, accounting and financial analysis.

Synergy