COVID forces closure of Metropolis learning center

METROPOLIS — Southern Seven Head Start has temporarily closed its Metropolis Head Start Early Learning Center following one confirmed case of COVID-19. Classes are expected to resume on Oct. 4 pending further investigation.

According to Head Start officials, the case was reported on Sept. 24. Families have been notified. More information will be shared with families as it becomes available.

The decision for temporary closure of the center occurred after consultation with Southern Seven Health Department during its investigation of the case. According to Head Start officials, the closure is a precautionary measure to provide time for cleaning and disinfecting of the building.

Southern Seven Health Department has already begun contact tracing to identify those who may have been exposed to the coronavirus. Anyone with questions regarding possible exposure can call S7HD at ( 618)634-2297.

The Health Department reported that COVID-19 continues being spread by community transmission at alarming rates within the Southern 7 region. This virus can be spread up to 48 hours before a person has symptoms. Anyone who is unvaccinated and has been at gatherings where little to no safety measures were in place is at risk of contracting COVID-19.

