Crab Orchard High School

Crab Orchard High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Ian Dawes

Hometown: Crab Orchard area

Parents: Michael Dawes and Tabby Dawes of Crab Orchard area

College plans: Greenville University in Greenville, physical therapy

Nathanial Dawes

Hometown: Crab Orchard area

Parents: Michael Dawes and Tabby Dawes of Crab Orchard area

College plans: Murray State University in Kentucky, animal science

Isabel Rix

Hometown: Crab Orchard area

Parents: Justin and Susan Rix of Crab Orchard area

College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, education

Tucker Rix, salutatorian

Hometown: Crab Orchard area

Parents: Brooke and Josey Rix of Crab Orchard area

College plans: Lincoln College of Technology in Nashville, Tennessee; welding

William Rix, valedictorian

Hometown: Crab Orchard area

Parents: Justin and Susan Rix of Crab Orchard area

College plans: Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, mechanical engineering and cultural and language studies 

Brylee Throgmorton

Hometown: Crab Orchard area

Parents: Matt and Cindy Throgmorton of Crab Orchard area

College plans: Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri; nursing

