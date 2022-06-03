Crab Orchard High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Ian Dawes
Hometown: Crab Orchard area
Parents: Michael Dawes and Tabby Dawes of Crab Orchard area
College plans: Greenville University in Greenville, physical therapy
Nathanial Dawes
Hometown: Crab Orchard area
Parents: Michael Dawes and Tabby Dawes of Crab Orchard area
College plans: Murray State University in Kentucky, animal science
Isabel Rix
Hometown: Crab Orchard area
Parents: Justin and Susan Rix of Crab Orchard area
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, education
Tucker Rix, salutatorian
Hometown: Crab Orchard area
Parents: Brooke and Josey Rix of Crab Orchard area
College plans: Lincoln College of Technology in Nashville, Tennessee; welding
William Rix, valedictorian
Hometown: Crab Orchard area
Parents: Justin and Susan Rix of Crab Orchard area
College plans: Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, mechanical engineering and cultural and language studies
Brylee Throgmorton
Hometown: Crab Orchard area
Parents: Matt and Cindy Throgmorton of Crab Orchard area
College plans: Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri; nursing