Demonstrators in Carbondale denounce discipline disparities, call to remove resource officer at CCHS

The coalition, along with five other community organizations, sent an open letter to the CCHS Board of Education addressing the school’s discipline practices and calling for the removal of the school resource officer.

Steve Murphy, superintendent at Carbondale Community High School, read the letter to the board during its Thursday evening meeting. He said the letter was not signed by a specific individual but would follow up with the sender to see if they would like to meet. Brian Woodward, board president, said as a board they would not enter discussion on the public comments presented.

The letter states that nationally “school suspensions and expulsions have increased fivefold since 1980” due to a “decades-long increase in school policing; disciplinary proceedings initiated by School Resource Officers” and similarly to “the justice system outside of schools,” discipline is “implemented more harshly and more frequently with students of color.”

Murphy said CCHS has pushed to “limit the amount of exclusionary discipline” especially within the last three or four years. He notes the school’s efforts can be demonstrated in the numbers between the 2017-2018 school year and the 2018-2019 school year. Suspensions dropped about half between the years, but Black students still made up about 60% of suspensions.