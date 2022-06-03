 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Du Quoin High School

Du Quoin High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Grace Alongi, co-valedictorian

Hometown: Du Quoin

Parents: Cara and John Alongi of Du Quoin

College plans: Undecided

Laney Beltz, co-valedictorian

Hometown: Du Quoin

Parents: Michael and Shelia Beltz of Du Quoin

College plans: Undecided

Aubrey Harris, co-valedictorian

Hometown: Du Quoin

Parents: David Harris and Julie Harris of Du Quoin

College plans: Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, major undecided

Lauren Heape, co-valedictorian

Hometown: Du Quoin

Parents: Nicole Heape and Ryan Heape of Du Quoin

College plans: Undecided

Sophie Miller, co-valedictorian

Hometown: Du Quoin

Parents: Isaac and Ashley Miller of Du Quoin

College plans: Wabash Valley College in Mount Carmel, major undecided 

Landen Swiney, co-valedictorian

Hometown: Du Quoin

Parents: Richard and Sarah Swiney of Du Quoin

College plans: University of Southern Indiana in Evansville, major undecided

