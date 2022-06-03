Du Quoin High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Grace Alongi, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Du Quoin
Parents: Cara and John Alongi of Du Quoin
College plans: Undecided
Laney Beltz, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Du Quoin
Parents: Michael and Shelia Beltz of Du Quoin
College plans: Undecided
Aubrey Harris, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Du Quoin
Parents: David Harris and Julie Harris of Du Quoin
College plans: Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, major undecided
Lauren Heape, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Du Quoin
Parents: Nicole Heape and Ryan Heape of Du Quoin
College plans: Undecided
Sophie Miller, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Du Quoin
Parents: Isaac and Ashley Miller of Du Quoin
College plans: Wabash Valley College in Mount Carmel, major undecided
Landen Swiney, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Du Quoin
Parents: Richard and Sarah Swiney of Du Quoin
College plans: University of Southern Indiana in Evansville, major undecided