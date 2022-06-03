Egyptian Community Unit School District 5 in Tamms has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Anna McLaughlin, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Tamms
Parents: Brent and Wendy Boren of Tamms and the late Scott McLaughlin
College plans: University of Missouri in Columbia, health sciences
Jennifer McLaughlin, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Tamms
Parents: Brent and Wendy Boren of Tamms and the late Scott McLaughlin
College plans: She will join the U.S. Navy.
Breanna Plott, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Thebes
Parents: Kevin and Stacey Plott of Thebes
College plans: Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, nursing
Sha'veh Price, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Tamms
Parent: Tarsha Marable of Tamms
College plans: Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau; transfer to Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York
Maisie Sitton, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Thebes
Parents: Jeromey and Amy Sitton of Thebes
College plans: Rend Lake College in Ina, transfer to University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, pre-veterinary