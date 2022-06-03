Egyptian Community Unit School District 5 in Tamms has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Anna McLaughlin, co-valedictorian

Hometown: Tamms

Parents: Brent and Wendy Boren of Tamms and the late Scott McLaughlin

College plans: University of Missouri in Columbia, health sciences

Jennifer McLaughlin, co-valedictorian

Hometown: Tamms

Parents: Brent and Wendy Boren of Tamms and the late Scott McLaughlin

College plans: She will join the U.S. Navy.

Breanna Plott, co-valedictorian

Hometown: Thebes

Parents: Kevin and Stacey Plott of Thebes

College plans: Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, nursing

Sha'veh Price, co-valedictorian

Hometown: Tamms

Parent: Tarsha Marable of Tamms

College plans: Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau; transfer to Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York

Maisie Sitton, co-valedictorian

Hometown: Thebes

Parents: Jeromey and Amy Sitton of Thebes

College plans: Rend Lake College in Ina, transfer to University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, pre-veterinary

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0