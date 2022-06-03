Elverado High School in Elkville has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Morgan Bernardini
Hometown: Elkville
Parents: Rich and Kim Bernardini of Elkville
College plans: Mississippi State University, in the city of Mississippi State, kinesiology
Micah Davis
Hometown: Elkville
Parents: Daniel Davis and Michelle White-Davis, of Elkville
College plans: University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, animal science
Reed Funk
Hometown: Elkville
Parents: Brandon and Valerie Funk of Elkville
College plans: Enter the workforce
Reese Funk
Hometown: Elkville
Parents: Trent and Alison Funk of Elkville
College plans: Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, nursing
Zachary Jorgenson
Hometown: Vergennes
Parents: Richard and Kelly Jorgenson of Vergennes
College plans: Join the armed forces
Emma Yates
Hometown: Elkville
Parents: Warren and Kathy Yates of Elkville
College plans: University of Kentucky in Lexington, finance