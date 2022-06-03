 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elverado High School

Elverado High School in Elkville has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Morgan Bernardini

Hometown: Elkville

Parents: Rich and Kim Bernardini of Elkville

College plans: Mississippi State University, in the city of Mississippi State, kinesiology

Micah Davis

Hometown: Elkville

Parents: Daniel Davis and Michelle White-Davis, of Elkville

College plans: University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, animal science

Reed Funk

Hometown: Elkville

Parents: Brandon and Valerie Funk of Elkville

College plans: Enter the workforce

Reese Funk

Hometown: Elkville

Parents: Trent and Alison Funk of Elkville

College plans: Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, nursing

Zachary Jorgenson

Hometown: Vergennes

Parents: Richard and Kelly Jorgenson of Vergennes

College plans: Join the armed forces

Emma Yates

Hometown: Elkville

Parents: Warren and Kathy Yates of Elkville

College plans: University of Kentucky in Lexington, finance

