Equity in Illinois higher education: ‘We are failing our African American students.’

A number of factors could cause these outcomes, like schools that serve predominantly African American and Latino students not having AP and dual enrollment courses available.

Equity gaps persist even when students finish school.

White college graduates on average made almost $5,000 more annually one year after graduating with a bachelor’s degree than their Black peers with a similar level of education. After three years, the disparity grew larger.

A gap also exists between white and Latino college graduates, but it’s significantly smaller on average, never reaching more than $2,000.

“These gaps are well above the national average,” Kayla Elliott, a senior policy analyst for higher education at the Education Trust said at the meeting. “We know that for people of color, for Black Americans in particular, attending college and earning a degree from a public institution might be the most promising pathway towards economic security and upward social mobility.”

According to Elliott, race-conscious policies, or those that take race and ethnicity into account, can help alleviate equity gaps. Policies that substitute other demographics such as income and zip code for race have not been shown to close gaps in opportunity and outcome for Black and Latino students, she said.