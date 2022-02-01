Female Carbondale teens can now get hands-on firefighter shadowing experience

CARBONDALE – Young girls of Carbondale High School have a chance to get hands-on firefighter training this March, according to Carbondale Firefighter Abby Burnham.

“We know it can be intimidating as young girls, and even women, to walk into a male-dominated field,” Burnham said. “We chose to start the program this coming March because March is International Women’s Month. We feel and hope that this will encourage girls in the Carbondale community, and (hopefully) eventually the surrounding region, to get a unique opportunity to ask women questions about working in the fire service and possibly pursuing a career of their own.”

Female firefighters Courtney Looft and Burnham have partnered with Jenna Jamieson, a teacher and coordinator for Carbondale Community High School’s Career and Technical Education program, to develop a new yearly job shadowing program centered on girls interested in the field of firefighting.

The program is to take place across three days in March.

The group hopes to make the program a yearly event so they can give as many girls as possible the opportunity they never had, Burnham said.

“As women in the fire service, and still a minority, Courtney Looft and I have wanted to start some kind of outreach program to young girls and women to encourage any interest they may have and give them opportunities that we ourselves missed out on as young women,” Burnham said. “Courtney and I both grew up as daughters of firemen, and thus we had limited exposure to the fire service. However, we never had the opportunity to get hands-on experience of what a day in the life of a firefighter is really like.”

The program will accept six girls who will receive one-on-one training with both female firefighters one day in March, Burnham said.

The training and job shadowing will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with lunch included and cooked by the firefighters on duty. Girls will be paired with Burnham or Looft in the morning to shadow and then switch mentors after lunch, Burnham said.

The experience will include going through training evolutions in full turnout gear with an accompanying air pack. Then in the afternoon, they hope to put them in a live-fire training evolution to give them first-hand exposure to what being in a burning building can be like, Burnham said.

Another goal of the program is for students to leave high school being better humans, Jamieson said.

“I think opportunities in our school-based work program, Cooperative Education, and job shadowing program are important and vital to ensuring students are aware of the job options in the career and technical education field within our community,” Jamieson said. “Beyond that, my biggest hope as a teacher is that students leave as a better human than when they entered my classroom. If that is happening and they are gaining some skills too, then I think I am doing the job that I should be doing to help students in our community.

The program is open to girls aged 16 to 18, enrolled at CCHS and who have a 2.0 GPA or higher, according to Burnham.

Applications and liability forms can be picked up in Jamieson’s classroom, and the deadline to apply is by Feb. 15.

The program also serves as a way for Looft and Burnham to give back after they both were given the opportunity to do what they love.

“We feel that we have both been given an incredible opportunity to pursue a career that we both love, but we want to encourage more girls to know that they can do the same job that a man can do,” Burnham said. “It is still very uncommon in non-metropolitan areas such as the Southern Illinois region to see a woman on a fire department, much less two as is the case for Carbondale Fire Department. Courtney and I are even on the same shift together. We want to use that opportunity to give back to the community and give every girl that wants to learn a chance to see what being a woman in the fire service is and can be.”

