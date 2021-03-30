Five candidates vying for four seats on Carbondale District 95's school board

“I bring to the table strong interpersonal and collaboration skills. I am dedicated and hardworking and ready to (roll) up my sleeves and get to work for the Carbondale kids," she wrote.

Corey Cawthon

Cawthon could not be reached before The Southern's press time.

Markida Roper

Roper, project coordinator for Upward Bound at SIUC, has served on the District 95 school board since her appointment in 2019 and is a parent of two district students.

“This is my hometown, what better way to serve a community that you were born in and remain a part of,” she said in a statement.

If retained, Roper said she hopes to foster relationships between parents, communities and schools, as well as to ensure equitable resource distribution for students and families and to build partnerships with SIU and other local agencies.

Carlton Smith

Smith, who has served on the board fo years, said he believes in empowering students with education, particularly those who may find themselves at academic risk. He said his ties to the greater Carbondale community will be an asset for the district.