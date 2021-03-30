Five candidates vying for three seats on Carbondale District 95's school board

CARBONDALE — In next week’s consolidated election, five candidates are vying for three seats on Carbondale’s District 95 School Board.
Board members will have a myriad issues to tackle after the election, including reintegrating students into a more regular school schedule after a year of hybrid and remote learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They will also be tasked with guiding a new superintendent in her new role.
Carbondale District 95 covers Carbondale Elementary School and Carbondale Middle School, as well as Thomas, Lewis and Parrish Schools.
Incumbents Markida Roper, Carlton Smith and Catherine Field are running to retain their seats, while newcomers Erin Connelly and Corey Cawthon is hoping to be elected for a first term.
Erin Connelly
Connelly, an associate professor of practice at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, said she is running to make both the district and the Carbondale community stronger.
“I have no specific agenda or platform I am running on other than to serve our community and do my part to help make our district stronger,” she said in a statement to The Southern.
Connelly said she believes her professional experience will help her be a good leader for the district.
“I bring to the table strong interpersonal and collaboration skills. I am dedicated and hardworking and ready to (roll) up my sleeves and get to work for the Carbondale kids," she wrote.
Corey Cawthon
Cawthon could not be reached before The Southern's press time.
Markida Roper
Roper, project coordinator for Upward Bound at SIUC, has served on the District 95 school board since her appointment in 2019 and is a parent of two district students.
“This is my hometown, what better way to serve a community that you were born in and remain a part of,” she said in a statement.
If retained, Roper said she hopes to foster relationships between parents, communities and schools, as well as to ensure equitable resource distribution for students and families and to build partnerships with SIU and other local agencies.
Carlton Smith
Smith, who has served on the board fo years, said he believes in empowering students with education, particularly those who may find themselves at academic risk. He said his ties to the greater Carbondale community will be an asset for the district.
“I believe my connection with the community will allow me to influence positive change for our students and the community,” Smith wrote to The Southern.
If elected to another term, Smith said he would like to help establish a system of closing the educational gap in the district as well as create a relationship with the community that would “foster positive collaboration between the community, union, parents with the school district, and other stakeholders seeking to better our school system.”
Catherine Field
Field, who has served four years, hopes to also retain her seat on the board. With another term, Field said she would look for ways to reduce and cut deficit spending, continue to assess the ways students and their families have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as review the resources available to them to help.
Field has served on the Carbondale Planning Commission and Zoning Board. She is also the former president of the Stage Co., and currently is the coordinator for the Carbondale Racial Justice Coalition.
