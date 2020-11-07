Former UN World Food Programme director to speak in SIU Simon Institute virtual forum

CARBONDALE — Ertharin Cousin, former director of the United Nations’ World Food Programme, will discuss the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on global food and agriculture during a conversation next week hosted by Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute.

Cousin’s discussion with John T. Shaw, Simon Institute director, is at 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9. The virtual discussion is part of the Simon Institute’s “Understanding Our New World” series via Zoom.

Vast experience with global food issues

“Ertharin Cousin is one of America’s most impressive leaders, with especially vast and deep experience on global food issues,” Shaw said. “She has worked at all levels of government and in the private sector. We look forward to hearing her views on how COVID-19 has intensified our challenge of feeding a hungry world.”