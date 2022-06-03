 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Frankfort Community High School

Frankfort Community High School in West Frankfort has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Kile Britton

Hometown: West Frankfort

Parents: Beth and James Britton of West Frankfort

College plans: John A Logan College in Carterville, nursing

Kaytlin Chance

Hometown: West Frankfort

Parents: Bethanne and Greg Chance of West Frankfort

College plans: The University of Mississippi in the city of Mississippi State, chemical engineering

Ryan Cornaglia

Hometown: West Frankfort

Parents: Megan and Kerry Cornaglia of West Frankfort

College plans: John A Logan College in Carterville, education

Wade Lucas

Hometown: West Frankfort

Parents: Renee and Mike Lucas of West Frankfort

College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, biology

Karis May

Hometown: West Frankfort

Parents: Kari Karnes and Jeremy May of West Frankfort

College plans: Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee; major undecided

Presley Yeager

Hometown: West Frankfort

Parents: Marcy and Ron Yeager of West Frankfort

College plans: Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, musical theatre

