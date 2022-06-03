Frankfort Community High School in West Frankfort has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Kile Britton
Hometown: West Frankfort
Parents: Beth and James Britton of West Frankfort
College plans: John A Logan College in Carterville, nursing
Kaytlin Chance
Hometown: West Frankfort
Parents: Bethanne and Greg Chance of West Frankfort
College plans: The University of Mississippi in the city of Mississippi State, chemical engineering
Ryan Cornaglia
Hometown: West Frankfort
Parents: Megan and Kerry Cornaglia of West Frankfort
College plans: John A Logan College in Carterville, education
Wade Lucas
Hometown: West Frankfort
Parents: Renee and Mike Lucas of West Frankfort
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, biology
Karis May
Hometown: West Frankfort
Parents: Kari Karnes and Jeremy May of West Frankfort
College plans: Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee; major undecided
Presley Yeager
Hometown: West Frankfort
Parents: Marcy and Ron Yeager of West Frankfort
College plans: Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, musical theatre