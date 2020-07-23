Frankfort Community Unit School District 168 temporarily closes administrative office

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEST FRANKFORT — Frankfort Community Unit School District 168 temporarily closed its administrative offices Thursday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, said Superintendent Matt Donkin.

Five employees regularly work in the office. The other employees, including Donkin, are getting tested and everyone is isolating at home pending results, he told The Southern. The closure decision was made in an abundance of caution after consulting with health professions.

Donkin stressed that payroll was recently completed so no one will miss a paycheck as a result of the closure.

Donkin said that a reopening date for the office has not been set, but it will likely remain closed for about two weeks. Test results from other employees will be a contributing factor in the decision, made in consultation with the Franklin-Williamson Bi-county Health Department, he said.

In a news release, Donkin thanked the community for “their concern and cooperation as we move through the days ahead.” The closure comes as the school district is preparing a plan to resume limited in-person classes next month on a hybrid schedule.

“The District will continue to work through this and all of the challenges that we face as we prepare to educate our students and keep them and our staff safe through the 2020-2021 school year,” he said in the release.

