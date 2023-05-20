Mark Sharovarov began attending Vienna High School in August 2021 along with several other foreign-exchange students from a multitude of countries.
At Vienna High School, foreign-exchange students generally participate in the exchange program for just one school year, but for Sharovarov, that year turned into two. His high school career is now coming to a close at Vienna, where he will graduate alongside the rest of the Class of 2023.
During Sharovarov’s first year of exchange, he was welcomed by host family Don and Carol Stockdale, lifetime Johnson County residents and active members of the community. Sharovarov quickly made friends and started participating in the school’s cross-country team. As his original school year progressed, he took full advantage of being actively involved in the school and community while staying in contact with his family and friends in Ukraine.
People are also reading…
In February 2022, while Sharovarov’s exchange life in America was going well, his home experienced a military invasion during the rapid escalation of the Russia-Ukraine War.
Vienna has hosted numerous exchange students throughout its history, but this was a new experience for everyone involved. The Stockdales stayed in close contact with the school, Sharovarov’s family, and the Program of Academic Exchange (PAX), which is designated by the U.S. Department of State as an exchange visitor program sponsor.
“There were many unknowns and sleepless nights for everyone involved. With the time change, Mark was up all night attempting to keep in contact with family and friends in Ukraine. Carol and I did our best to support him, but it was still difficult to know what to do with all of the unknowns,” recalled Don Stockdale.
As things continued to unfold in Ukraine from February through the spring, the biggest unknown seemed to be if Sharovarov would be sent back to Ukraine as originally planned.
“It was heart-wrenching to know what was going on and to think that Mark might be sent back into the war-torn country. In all actuality, we didn't even know how he would get back to Ukraine at that time," said Carol Stockdale.
Prior to Mark’s scheduled departure date, the United States government entered into an agreement with Ukraine that allowed Ukrainian exchange students to remain in the U.S., which opened the door for Sharovarov to remain for an additional year.
School superintendent Joshua Stafford shared that he remembers a call from the Stockdale family with the news: “Mr. Stockdale called and shared that Mark was going to be able to stay for the coming school year, and I was elated. We then talked about school details and ensured that those were worked out; however, the thing that stuck out to me most during that call was when I asked Don if we would need to help Mark find another host family since the Stockdales had only committed to one year. Don’s immediate response was that Mark had a home with them as long as he needed it. It was one of those moments when you just become flooded with emotions and don’t know how to respond.”
Fast-forward to May 2023 during graduation season when most families are making plans to travel and gather around their graduates to celebrate, the Stockdales got word that Sharovarov’s mother was going to attempt to travel to the United States to attend the culminating event of her son’s academic career through high school; however, his father would not have a chance to make the trip because all Ukrainian men are required to stay in Ukraine as a result of the war.
Mark's mother, Maryna Sharovarov, arrived stateside on Monday, May 15, giving her time to attend her son’s graduation on Friday, May 19. She was able to see him speak at graduation as a result of him being one of the class salutatorians.
Following his high school graduation, Sharovarov has been admitted to Murray State University where he will major in computer science.
Superintendent Stafford also wants the community to know that there are still opportunities for families to host exchange students for the coming school year and that anyone interested can reach out to the school.
Jackson Brandhorst is a Carbondale native, SIU student, award winning journalist, aspiring producer, amateur photographer and Editor-in-Chief of The Southern Illinoisan. He can be reached at jackson.brandhorst@thesouthern.com