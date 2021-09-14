Fully vaccinated JALC students eligible for $200 incentive

John A. Logan College is offering fully-vaccinated students an incentive of $200 as part of the Higher Education Relief Fund.

Vice President for Business Services Stacy Buckingham said Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds administered by the U.S. Department of Treasury can be used to pay for a vaccine incentive program. The college said the program was in discussion prior to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's immunization and testing mandate for higher education. Fully-vaccinated students enrolled for at least three credit hours are eligible.

“We began planning to offer this program from the Higher Education Relief Funds early in the semester as an option to encourage our students to get vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Buckingham. “Because this is a public health emergency, we are allowed to use a portion of these funds for this program.”

Buckingham added that any John A. Logan College currently enrolled in three credit hours for the fall 2021 term can complete a form and provide proof of full COVID vaccination in the Library. Students can elect for the funds to be applied to their student account, distributed via direct deposit, on a reloadable debit card or by check. The deadline to submit information is Friday, Nov. 19.