 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Galatia High School

  • 0

Galatia High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Sean McClusky

Hometown: Galatia

Parents: Curt and Gina McClusky of Galatia

College plans: Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Aero Space Engineering

Olivia McGhee, salutatorian

Hometown: Galatia

Parents: Daniel and Lana McGhee of Galatia

College plans: Rend Lake College, cosmetology

Mollie Peterson, valedictorian

People are also reading…

Hometown: Galatia

Parent: Jamie VanZant of Galatia

College plans: St. Louis University in Missouri, biology 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Zimbabwe's inflation rate hits triple digits

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News