Galatia High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Sean McClusky
Hometown: Galatia
Parents: Curt and Gina McClusky of Galatia
College plans: Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Aero Space Engineering
Olivia McGhee, salutatorian
Hometown: Galatia
Parents: Daniel and Lana McGhee of Galatia
College plans: Rend Lake College, cosmetology
Mollie Peterson, valedictorian
Hometown: Galatia
Parent: Jamie VanZant of Galatia
College plans: St. Louis University in Missouri, biology