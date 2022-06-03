Gallatin County High School has selected the following students to be recognized.
Jacob Ahrens
Hometown: Ridgway
Parents: Paul and Jordan Ahrens of Ridgway
College plans: Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Undecided
Brylee Bayer
Hometown: Equality
Parent: Tara Bayer of Equality
College plans: Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg, accounting
Murphy Foster, co-salutatorian
Hometown: Ridgway
Parents: Tom and Sheila Foster of Ridgway
College plans: University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, business
Bryce Jester, co-salutatorian
Hometown: Omaha
Parents: Gary and Misty Jester of Omaha
College plans: Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Pharmacy
Falyn Wargel
Hometown: Ridgway
Parents: Terry and Gina Wargel of Ridgway
College plans: University of Southern Indiana in Evansville, diagnostic medical sonography
Hallie Zirkelbach, valedictorian
Hometown: Ridgway
Parents: Rich & Sarah Zirkelbach of Ridgway
College plans: Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, speech and language pathology