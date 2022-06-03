 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gallatin County High School

  • 0

Gallatin County High School has selected the following students to be recognized.

Jacob Ahrens

Hometown: Ridgway

Parents:  Paul and Jordan Ahrens of Ridgway

College plans: Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Undecided

Brylee Bayer

Hometown: Equality

Parent: Tara Bayer of Equality

College plans: Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg, accounting

Murphy Foster, co-salutatorian

Hometown: Ridgway

Parents: Tom and Sheila Foster of Ridgway

People are also reading…

College plans: University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, business 

Bryce Jester, co-salutatorian

Hometown: Omaha

Parents:  Gary and Misty Jester of Omaha

College plans: Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Pharmacy

Falyn Wargel

Hometown: Ridgway

Parents: Terry and Gina Wargel of Ridgway

College plans: University of Southern Indiana in Evansville, diagnostic medical sonography

Hallie Zirkelbach, valedictorian

Hometown: Ridgway

Parents: Rich & Sarah Zirkelbach of Ridgway

College plans: Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, speech and language pathology

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Zimbabwe's inflation rate hits triple digits

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News