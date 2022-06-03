Goreville High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Addison Buchannan
Hometown: Goreville
Parents: Jason and Sherri Buchanan of Goreville
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, psychology
Gracie Clark, salutatorian
Hometown: Goreville
Parents: Travis and Allison Clark of Goreville
College plans: University of Kentucky in Lexington, social work
Landon Geyman
Hometown: Goreville
Parents: Joe and Monica Geyman of Goreville
College plans: Shawnee Community College in Ullin, kinesiology
Emma Golz, valedictorian
Hometown: Goreville
Parents: Jennifer Cox and David Golz of Goreville
College plans: College, undecided; biology, pre-med
Madison Johnson-Shallenberger
Hometown: Buncombe
Parents: Logan and Betsy Shallenberger of Buncombe
College plans: College undecided; biology, pre-med
Jasilyn Westerfield
Hometown: Goreville
Parents: Nick and Jeneice Kelley of Goreville
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, biomedical engineering