 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Goreville High School

  • 0

Goreville High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Addison Buchannan

Hometown: Goreville

Parents: Jason and Sherri Buchanan of Goreville

College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, psychology

Gracie Clark, salutatorian

Hometown: Goreville

Parents: Travis and Allison Clark of Goreville

College plans: University of Kentucky in Lexington, social work

Landon Geyman

Hometown: Goreville

Parents: Joe and Monica Geyman of Goreville

People are also reading…

College plans: Shawnee Community College in Ullin, kinesiology

Emma Golz, valedictorian

Hometown: Goreville

Parents: Jennifer Cox and David Golz of Goreville

College plans: College, undecided; biology, pre-med

Madison Johnson-Shallenberger

Hometown: Buncombe

Parents: Logan and Betsy Shallenberger of Buncombe

College plans: College undecided; biology, pre-med

Jasilyn Westerfield

Hometown: Goreville

Parents: Nick and Jeneice Kelley of Goreville

College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, biomedical engineering

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Zimbabwe's inflation rate hits triple digits

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News