Governor, lieutenant governor take time to listen to local college students

CARTERVILLE — Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton spent time talking to a group of community college and university students Friday morning at John A. Logan College to learn about ways to help them complete their degrees.

The students were from John A. Logan College, Shawnee College, Kaskaskia College and Southern Illinois University. Jeremiah Brown, student trustee on the JALC board, moderated the discussion.

Gov. Pritzker opened the discussion by saying, “We’re here to listen more than talk.”

The governor talked about the state expanding MAP grants for students. He explained that before the expansion, some students who qualified did not get money because the state ran out of funds. With the 50% increase, everybody who is eligible receives funding.

“You are our economic future in Illinois,” Stratton told the students.

Brown told the students that their stories were powerful.

The governor asked the students if they received MAP grants and how they used them.

Echo Aurora Rees said her MAP money helps pay for gas. Brown uses his MAP funding to pay expenses for his baby and for housing.

The governor then asked how many students receive federal money for school. He explained that the state made it mandatory for high school students to fill out FAFSA forms in 2019 and the law went into effect for the 2020-2021 school year. That helps more Illinois students receive federal money for college.

Stratton explained that affordability is about more than college tuition. It includes things like housing, food and gas.

The students talked about other costs that burden them, reliable internet services, food, transportation, student jobs and childcare.

Brown has two jobs, one on campus and one in Carbondale, to help pay child care costs for his daughter.

Danielle Burke of JALC said she received 90 days of childcare while looking for a job.

Olivia Fletcher of Kaskaskia College has three children. She was offered childcare assistance, but her hometown of Greenville only has one daycare center that is approved by the state. They do not accept children for part-time care.

Rees, who lives in the Goreville area, doesn’t have reliable internet. She is a student and has a full-time job, as well as spending hours using the internet at JALC. She said funding for rural internet expansion is bringing broadband to her home in three to 10 weeks from now.

Brown asked if they had reliable transportation. Both he and Fletcher had their cars break down.

Caleb McKinley Portee, a graduate student at SIUC, said graduate students don’t have enough resources to afford newer, more reliable cars. He lives close enough to walk to campus, but has appointments off campus or needs to go home to Harrisburg.

When his care doesn’t work, it comes out of the pool of money that covers the whole year. He said it is even worse for undergraduates.

He also brought up the plight of International students who do not qualify for most college assistance. They also have food and transportation issues.

Kevin Carter of JALC said student workers need more hours of work to pay their bills.

Burke said her children go to school in one town and attend daycare in another. She often misses things because she is transporting her children.

McKinley-Portee is allowing students to bring their children to his classes if they have a childcare issue.

“A lot of work here at the community colleges and universities depends on work you do for us,” Dr. Kirk Overstreet, president of JALC, told the governor.

Pritzker had several things he learned from the students. One big issue is the need for more childcare for people who are going to school to get better jobs.

“We are making great strides in childcare,” Pritzker said, adding that the state has increased assistance to persons living at 225% of the property and trying to increase the number of childcare and preschool workers.