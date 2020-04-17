Governor orders Illinois schools closed for rest of semester

He has suggested that an environment similar to the one prior to the outbreak would be possible only with rigorous testing to determine who has the virus and with whom they interacted.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The disease is particularly hard on the elderly, and the mayor of Joliet said Friday that he has asked the governor to launch an investigation into the coronavirus-related deaths of 22 residents and a staff member at a nursing home in the northern Illinois city.

A spokeswoman for the facility, Symphony of Joliet, announced the deaths on Wednesday. The facility had reported a total of three deaths as recently as last week.

Joliet Mayor Bob O'Dekirk said that he had asked Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office late Thursday to initiate an investigation by the Illinois Department of Public Health and to "start untangling the mess of what happened inside that nursing home."