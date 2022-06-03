 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hardin County High School

Hardin County High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Jonah Austin

Hometown: Rosiclare

Parents: Samantha Austin, Billy Joe Austin of Rosiclare

College plans: College, undecided; major, undecided

Iris Davis, valedictorian

Hometown: Herod

Parents: Kurt and Mandy Davis of Herod

College plans: College undecided; architecture

Benjamin Flatt, salutatorian

Hometown: Eichorn

Parents: Robert Flatt and Peggy Flatt of Eichorn

College plans: Southeastern Illinois College, transfer to Murray State University, agriculture business

Gracie McClusky

Hometown: Herod

Parents: Randy and Denise Hays of Herod

College plans:  Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg, veterinary science.

Olivia Oxford

Hometown: Elizabethtown

Parents: Rob and Angela Oxford; Rebecca Edmondson of Elizabethtown

College plans: Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg, pre-medicine

 

