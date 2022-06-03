Hardin County High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Jonah Austin
Hometown: Rosiclare
Parents: Samantha Austin, Billy Joe Austin of Rosiclare
College plans: College, undecided; major, undecided
Iris Davis, valedictorian
Hometown: Herod
Parents: Kurt and Mandy Davis of Herod
College plans: College undecided; architecture
Benjamin Flatt, salutatorian
Hometown: Eichorn
Parents: Robert Flatt and Peggy Flatt of Eichorn
College plans: Southeastern Illinois College, transfer to Murray State University, agriculture business
Gracie McClusky
Hometown: Herod
Parents: Randy and Denise Hays of Herod
College plans: Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg, veterinary science.
Olivia Oxford
Hometown: Elizabethtown
Parents: Rob and Angela Oxford; Rebecca Edmondson of Elizabethtown
College plans: Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg, pre-medicine