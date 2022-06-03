Harrisburg High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Michaela Barter
Hometown: Harrisburg
Parents: Chris and Shari Barter of Harrisburg
College plans: Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, botany
Rachel Hutchinson
Hometown: Harrisburg
Parents: Daniel and Jennifer Hutchinson of Harrisburg
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Zoology
Rachel Lands
Hometown: Harrisburg
Parents: Keith and Marie Lands of Harrisburg
College plans: Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg, major undecided
Luke Miller
Hometown: Harrisburg
Parents: Jeff and Andrea Miller of Harrisburg
College plans: Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, history
Kendall Vallette, valedictorian
Hometown: Harrisburg
Parents: Jason and Kara Vallette of Harrisburg
College plans: University of Illinois or Murray State University, physics
Isaac Winkleman, salutatorian
Hometown: Harrisburg
Parents: Chris and Laura Winkleman of Harrisburg
College plans: College, undecided; pre-med