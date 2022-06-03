 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Harrisburg High School

Harrisburg High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Michaela Barter

Hometown: Harrisburg

Parents: Chris and Shari Barter of Harrisburg

College plans: Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, botany

Rachel Hutchinson

Hometown: Harrisburg

Parents: Daniel and Jennifer Hutchinson of Harrisburg

College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Zoology

Rachel Lands

Hometown: Harrisburg

Parents: Keith and Marie Lands of Harrisburg

College plans: Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg, major undecided

Luke Miller

Hometown: Harrisburg

Parents: Jeff and Andrea Miller of Harrisburg

College plans: Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, history

Kendall Vallette, valedictorian

Hometown: Harrisburg

Parents: Jason and Kara Vallette of Harrisburg

College plans: University of Illinois or Murray State University, physics

Isaac Winkleman, salutatorian

Hometown: Harrisburg

Parents: Chris and Laura Winkleman of Harrisburg

College plans: College, undecided; pre-med

