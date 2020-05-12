Harrisburg Principal Natalie Fry chosen for 'Golden Apple' leadership award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HARRISBURG — Harrisburg Principal Natalie Fry has been chosen for a "Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Leadership."

She was selected among the six finalists named for the prestigious award in February. Fry is the principal of East Side Intermediate School within Harrisburg Community Unit School District No. 3.

Typically, awardees are notified at their schools, but given today’s unusual environment, Fry was surprised live on-air by a WSIL-TV reporter.

The Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Leadership honors exemplary performance in school leadership by a principal or head of school who has had a significant and sustained positive impact on the school, created a culture of inclusivity and delivered dramatic student growth, according to a statement from the organization.

Fellow educators, students, parents and community members nominate school leaders for the annual awards.

“Schools that are effectively preparing students for the world of tomorrow generally have at least one thing in common, and that is a leader such as Natalie Fry who empowers students, teachers, parents and staff alike to pursue excellence on a daily basis,” said Golden Apple President Alan Mather, the inaugural recipient of the Excellence in Leadership award.