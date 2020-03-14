Here's everything you need to know about school closures, meals in Southern Illinois

Also, according to Facebook posts, schools in Chester and Cobden as well as Christopher School District, Shawnee School District, Trico School District and schools in Massac County will be in session Monday. Parent-teacher conferences at Trico have been canceled as is eighth grade scheduling.

Schools in Du Quoin and Elverado as well as Herrin High School posted about the governor’s announcement, but did not provide specific plans.

A letter from District 95 to families said while school will not be in session it will have grab-and-go meals available between 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Thomas Elementary School and Carbondale Middle School. It also noted that parent-teacher conferences scheduled for March 18 and 19 have been postponed.

Similarly, Murphysboro District 186 will also be providing meals, according to a Facebook post Thursday.

“We expect to be able to start feeding people again on Tuesday. Meals will be provided in a bag and they will be ‘grab and go’. There will be no eating at the schools. We are going to have a few locations in town as well as having vans drive the bus routes and stop at designated locations to hand out meals. Specific locations and times will be posted on Monday,” the post said.