Here’s how Southern Illinois community colleges are responding to COVID-19

Southern Illinois’ community colleges have all extended their spring breaks an additional week and moved classes to online and distance-learning platforms.

That includes Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg, Rend Lake College in Ina and John A Logan College in Harrisburg. At all of the schools, students were expected to return to their respective campuses Monday, but spring break has been extended a week in an effort to control the spread of novel coronavirus. When instruction begins on Monday, March 23, classes will be offered online and in other alternative formats, all of the schools said in statements this week.

“This is for the time being, and we will continue to evaluate when we can return to face-to-face instruction,” Rend Lake College said in a statement posted to its website.

Additional instructions may be provided for students in classes that include labs or clinicals on a case-by-case basis, the college said.

All of the colleges said they expect to remain open, though many events are being cancelled. Each of their websites provide information that officials are updating routinely.