Here's when schools in Southern Illinois are closing because of state's mandate

Schools in Du Quoin and Elverado as well as Herrin High School posted about the governor’s announcement, but did not provide specific plans.

A letter from District 95 to families said while school will not be in session it will have grab-and-go meals available between 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Thomas Elementary School and Carbondale Middle School. It also noted that parent-teacher conferences scheduled for March 18 and 19 have been postponed.

Similarly, Murphysboro District 186 will also be providing meals, according to a Facebook post Thursday.

“We expect to be able to start feeding people again on Tuesday. Meals will be provided in a bag and they will be ‘grab and go’. There will be no eating at the schools. We are going to have a few locations in town as well as having vans drive the bus routes and stop at designated locations to hand out meals. Specific locations and times will be posted on Monday,” the post said.

In response to these closure announcements, The Carbondale Boys and Girls Club will be open between 12 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. for all youth kindergarten through high school. A meal and snack will be provided. Membership is required and applications can be still be filled out. The news release from the Boys and Girls Club said K-8 memberships are $20 and high school memberships are $10.

There have not been any confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Southern Illinois.

