Herrin High School sends home about 2 dozen students after one tests positive for COVID-19

HERRIN — Herrin High School sent home about two dozen students Thursday morning after one tested positive for COVID-19.

District Superintendent Terry Ryker said that as soon as the school was notified that the student had tested positive, officials reviewed class assignments and seating charts and quickly moved to quarantine the other students while contacting their parents to notify them and arrange for transportation.

None of the affected students had taken a school bus, he said.

Ryker said the student who tested positive did attend class this week, including on Thursday. Students began classes only two days prior, on Tuesday.

The student had only minor symptoms. But Ryker said he wanted to stress that parents should keep their children home if they have a COVID-19 test pending even if they do not think their child is sick.

“Any student that has any type of symptoms related to COVID needs to stay home, and if they’re undergoing protocol for testing they need to stay home until their results come in,” he added.