Herrin High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Alysah Charlet, co-salutatorian
Hometown: Herrin
Parent: Kerry Charlet of Herrin
College plans: Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona; journalism and mass communication
Taylor Cornelius, valedictorian
Hometown: Herrin
Parents: Todd and Tracy Cornelius of Herrin
College plans: University of Southern Indiana in Evansville, political science
Brenna Gusewelle, co-salutatorian
Hometown: Herrin
Parents: Mark and Jill Gusewelle of Herrin
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, psychology
Luke Hileman, co-salutatorian
Hometown: Carterville
Parents: Joe Hileman and Tammy Pullum of Carterville
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, engineering
Lucas McEntire, co-salutatorian
Hometown: Herrin
Parents: Tony and Nicole McEntire of Herrin
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, pre-medicine
Alyssa Stallman, co-salutatorian
Hometown: Herrin
Parents: Adam and Susan Stallman of Herrin
College plans: Flagler University St. Augustine, Florida; secondary education - mathematics