Herrin High School

Herrin High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Alysah Charlet, co-salutatorian

Hometown: Herrin

Parent: Kerry Charlet of Herrin

College plans: Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona; journalism and mass communication

Taylor Cornelius, valedictorian

Hometown: Herrin

Parents: Todd and Tracy Cornelius of Herrin

College plans: University of Southern Indiana in Evansville, political science

Brenna Gusewelle, co-salutatorian

Hometown: Herrin

Parents: Mark and Jill Gusewelle of Herrin

College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, psychology

Luke Hileman, co-salutatorian

Hometown: Carterville

Parents: Joe Hileman and Tammy Pullum of Carterville

College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, engineering

Lucas McEntire, co-salutatorian

Hometown: Herrin

Parents: Tony and Nicole McEntire of Herrin

College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, pre-medicine

Alyssa Stallman, co-salutatorian

Hometown: Herrin

Parents: Adam and Susan Stallman of Herrin

College plans: Flagler University St. Augustine, Florida; secondary education - mathematics

