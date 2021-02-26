Herrin school district hires new superintendent to replace retiring top administrator

HERRIN — After 35 years in education, Herrin Community Unit School District No. 4 Superintendent Terry Ryker will retire on June 30. He will be replaced by an administrator from De Soto Grade School.

Ryker said he has spent 26 of his 35 years in education in the Herrin school district. This is his fifth year as superintendent of the district, and before that he spent 15 years as Herrin High School’s principal and was its assistant principal for six years before that.

“Every year, every activity is a different adventure,” Ryker said, reflecting on his tenure in Herrin. Ryker said when he came to the district 26 years ago, he and his wife were well on their way to growing their family with several young children in tow and one on the way.

“It was a good place to raise a family,” Ryker said of his reasons for staying so long.

Outside of his faith and family, Ryker said his career in Herrin schools has been a standout. He said there have been unique challenges every year and unexpected victories, but he didn’t want to reminisce too much, piling up a bunch of accomplishments. Instead he pointed to the faculty and staff he’s worked with.

“I would put all the accolades on them,” he said.