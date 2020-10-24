Historian, author Margaret MacMillan set to discuss COVID recovery during SIU Simon Institute virtual forum

CARBONDALE — Historian and noted Canadian author Margaret MacMillan will discuss how lessons from history can help the world recover from the COVID-19 pandemic during a virtual discussion hosted by Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute next week.

MacMillan, a professor of history at the University of Toronto, will also discuss her new book, “War: How Conflict Shaped Us” with John T. Shaw, Simon Institute director. The virtual discussion, part of the Simon Institute’s “Understanding Our New World” series via Zoom, is at 2 p.m. Oct. 28.

“Margaret MacMillan is one of the most popular and respected historians in the world. She is also a revered professor at the University of Toronto and Oxford University,” Shaw said. “We look forward to discussing with Professor MacMillan how the study of history can guide us during these dangerous and difficult times.”

Shaw said MacMillan’s new book, which was published earlier this month, “explores a difficult but essential subject.”