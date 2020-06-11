You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Honoring Southern Illinois' best: SISHSA recognizes 2020's standout graduating seniors
0 comments
alert top story

Honoring Southern Illinois' best: SISHSA recognizes 2020's standout graduating seniors

{{featured_button_text}}

For the first time since in almost 50 years, the annual Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement honors banquet did not happen.

Another event felled by the COVID-19 banquet was the annual Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement honors banquet, co-sponsored each year by The Southern Illinoisan.

It was disappointing for students, their sponsors and organizers, and just another thing that this year’s graduates missed.

In 1971, then-Carbondale high school Principal George Kuhn, had an idea to recognize the academic achievements of high school students in the same manner as achievements in sports were recognized. Kuhn partnered with The Southern Illinoisan newspaper to make the event happen.

The event was a banquet with inspirational speaker for the top six students at each of the region’s high schools. Faculty and staff at the high schools choose the students based on achievement in anything except athletics, including academics, character, service or overcoming personal difficulties. This year would have been our 50th banquet.

Schools rotate the duties of organizing the banquet. This year, Belinda Connor, superintendent of Elverado Community Unit School District, had that task.

Speakers over the years have included top officials at Southern Illinois University, political leaders, Miss Illinois, Glenn Poshard and many others.

In 2007, the name of the speaker was kept under wraps for weeks. The surprise speaker turned out to be Nelly, the rapper from St. Louis, who attended with his aunt. His arrival on campus at SIU caused quite a commotion!

Staff at The Southern and organizers from Elverado did not want to let this year pass without recognizing the area’s brightest students, so you will find an abbreviated version of our honors section on the pages that follow.

Just one more thing: Congratulations graduates! We can’t wait to see what you will achieve.

Here are 2020's standout graduating seniors from Southern Illinois

marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com

618-351-5078

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News