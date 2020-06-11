Honoring Southern Illinois' best: SISHSA recognizes 2020's standout graduating seniors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the first time since in almost 50 years, the annual Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement honors banquet did not happen.

Another event felled by the COVID-19 banquet was the annual Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement honors banquet, co-sponsored each year by The Southern Illinoisan.

It was disappointing for students, their sponsors and organizers, and just another thing that this year’s graduates missed.

In 1971, then-Carbondale high school Principal George Kuhn, had an idea to recognize the academic achievements of high school students in the same manner as achievements in sports were recognized. Kuhn partnered with The Southern Illinoisan newspaper to make the event happen.

The event was a banquet with inspirational speaker for the top six students at each of the region’s high schools. Faculty and staff at the high schools choose the students based on achievement in anything except athletics, including academics, character, service or overcoming personal difficulties. This year would have been our 50th banquet.

Schools rotate the duties of organizing the banquet. This year, Belinda Connor, superintendent of Elverado Community Unit School District, had that task.