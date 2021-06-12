Honoring the region's top seniors

Schools share the duties of organizing the banquet, rotating the task of planning the banquet. This year, Amy Bates, guidance counselor at Frankfort Community High School, was given that task.

Speakers over the years have included top officials at Southern Illinois University, Miss Illinois, and current and past political leaders like former Illinois State Senator, U.S. Congressman Glenn Poshard and Congressman Mike Bost, and many others.

In 2007, the name of the speaker was kept under wraps for weeks. The surprise speaker turned out to be Nelly, the rapper from St. Louis, who attended with his aunt. His arrival on campus at SIU caused quite a commotion.

Nelly told the students he never really took school seriously, admonishing them to not follow his example. He then took time to pose with groups of students from each of the more than 30 schools attending the banquet.

Other speakers have included:

John Foppe spoke in 2014 about excuses. Foppe, who was born without arms, said his parents never let him use his disabilities as an excuse.