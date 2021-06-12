Honoring the region's top seniors

For more than 50 years, The Southern Illinoisan has partnered with the Society of High School Achievement, an organization of high school administrators and guidance counselors, to honor the region’s top high school seniors each May.
Most years, that effort has included a banquet at Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a motivational speaker and a special section in The Southern honoring the students.
The banquet, like many other activities, was derailed again this year by the pandemic, but we were able to move forward with honoring high achievers through this special section of the paper.
The effort to recognize the region’s top high school seniors began in 1971.
George Kuhn, the principal of Carbondale Community High School at the time, had an idea to honor academic achievement in the same way achievements in athletics were honored. Kuhn partnered with The Southern Illinoisan newspaper to make the event happen.
The event was a banquet with inspirational speaker for the top six students at each of the region’s high schools. Faculty and staff at the high schools choose the students based on achievement in anything — except athletics — including academics, character, service or overcoming personal difficulties. This year would have been our 51st banquet.
Schools share the duties of organizing the banquet, rotating the task of planning the banquet. This year, Amy Bates, guidance counselor at Frankfort Community High School, was given that task.
Speakers over the years have included top officials at Southern Illinois University, Miss Illinois, and current and past political leaders like former Illinois State Senator, U.S. Congressman Glenn Poshard and Congressman Mike Bost, and many others.
In 2007, the name of the speaker was kept under wraps for weeks. The surprise speaker turned out to be Nelly, the rapper from St. Louis, who attended with his aunt. His arrival on campus at SIU caused quite a commotion.
Nelly told the students he never really took school seriously, admonishing them to not follow his example. He then took time to pose with groups of students from each of the more than 30 schools attending the banquet.
Other speakers have included:
John Foppe spoke in 2014 about excuses. Foppe, who was born without arms, said his parents never let him use his disabilities as an excuse.
Jeff Morris, a former teacher, administrator and coach, spoke in 2015 about focusing on what’s important and living in the moment. Morris runs a nonprofit focused on suicide prevention and awareness.
Beth Prusaczyk, a 2003 graduate of Frankfort Community High School, and former journalist, talked to students about “imposter syndrome,” feelings of inadequacy and how to overcome them.
Congratulations to all of this year’s honorees. We look forward to our 50th banquet next year.
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078