How are Southern Illinois colleges handling vaccine requirements?

CARBONDALE — In the wake of new recommendations from Illinois’ higher education agencies and announcements from the University of Illinois and other colleges that they will require COVID-19 vaccinations for all in-person learning this fall, institutions in Southern Illinois are taking a somewhat more relaxed approach.
Both the Illinois Board of Higher Education and the Illinois Community College Board issued new guidance following an uptick in statewide COVID-19 cases. There also is concern about the delta variety of COVID.
“Vaccination is the leading prevention strategy against COVID-19 and all public and private universities are strongly encouraged to require vaccination (with appropriate exemptions) to protect campus populations and slow COVID-19 transmission in surrounding communities,” the released guidance documents said.
Some schools, including the University of Illinois system, are mandating students be vaccinated prior to attending in-person classes during the fall semester. Despite the guidance, community colleges in the region and Southern Illinois University Carbondale are encouraging vaccinations, but not making them a requirement.
Southern Illinois University Carbondale
"Our face mask policy has not changed,” explained SIU spokeswoman Kim Rendfeld in an email. “At SIU, people who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear masks in most situations, with exceptions such as health care settings and public transportation, but they have the option to wear a mask as they deem appropriate, such as a crowded indoor setting. People who are unvaccinated are required to wear masks if they cannot practice social distancing in public spaces.”
Rendfeld said the university is finalizing plans for a vaccination clinic, Aug. 12-14.
“Since March, we have actively promoted vaccination to our students, faculty and staff by newsletters and social media and will continue to do so. We plan to enlist student leaders and athletes in peer-to-peer messages and to provide incentives,” she wrote
John A. Logan College
At John A. Logan College, students are being encouraged to be vaccinated, including through a “lottery” which will award tuition waivers to two students who turned in proof of vaccinations.
“We want to be socially conscious and help to end this pandemic,” John A. Logan College President Kirk Overstreet told The Southern in late June. “We want to give students an incentive for vaccinations and give them a little bit of encouragement so that they can be safe and be back on campus. The goal is to get back to normal and end this pandemic.”
Spokesman Steve O’Keefe said the college is not mandating vaccinations, nor masks for fully-vaccinated students, staff or faculty.
Rend Lake College
Rend Lake College is not requiring vaccinations either, but is mandating masks for those who have not been fully vaccinated.
“In our effort to help prevent the spread and reduce risk for everyone, Rend Lake College requires those who have not been vaccinated for COVID-19 to wear a face mask when entering facilities on our campuses,” RLC President Terry Wilkerson said. “Face masks are optional for those who have been vaccinated.”
Shawnee Community College
Following an email inquiry about his college’s stance on vaccinations, Shawnee Community College President Tim Taylor replied that Shawnee is working with the Southern Seven Health Department to offer on-campus vaccination opportunities, but plans continue for a fall semester return to campus, adhering to the state’s general COVID-19 guidelines.
“We are encouraging everyone including students, faculty and staff to consider getting vaccinated if they are medically able to do so. Those who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear masks in most indoor spaces or outdoors when on campus. Anyone who is not fully vaccinated is required to continue to properly wear a mask indoors,” Taylor wrote.
Southeastern Illinois College
Angela Wilson, executive director of marketing and public relations at Southeastern Illinois College said her institution also is not requiring student be vaccinated.
“We are not mandating vaccines but will follow generally accepted safety precautions, including disinfecting, wash stations, promoting vaccines, recommending distance, and mask wearing for those who are not vaccinated, among other precautions,” she said.
Wilson added that the college, which is hosting a vaccine clinic during the first two days of the fall semester, Aug. 16-17, is keeping watch on COVID-19 cases and will “evaluate and adapt accordingly.”