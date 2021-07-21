How are Southern Illinois colleges handling vaccine requirements?

Southern Illinois University Carbondale

"Our face mask policy has not changed,” explained SIU spokeswoman Kim Rendfeld in an email. “At SIU, people who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear masks in most situations, with exceptions such as health care settings and public transportation, but they have the option to wear a mask as they deem appropriate, such as a crowded indoor setting. People who are unvaccinated are required to wear masks if they cannot practice social distancing in public spaces.”

Rendfeld said the university is finalizing plans for a vaccination clinic, Aug. 12-14.

“Since March, we have actively promoted vaccination to our students, faculty and staff by newsletters and social media and will continue to do so. We plan to enlist student leaders and athletes in peer-to-peer messages and to provide incentives,” she wrote

John A. Logan College

At John A. Logan College, students are being encouraged to be vaccinated, including through a “lottery” which will award tuition waivers to two students who turned in proof of vaccinations.

