Illinois governor orders schools to close statewide March 17-30

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday that the state will close all schools from Tuesday, March 17, through Monday, March 30.

Pritzker said that included both public and private schools. Day care centers will remain open and will follow "strict health and safety guidance," according to a news release from Pritzker's office.

Pritzker delivered the news in a Friday afternoon press briefing. A video of his comments is here: illinois.gov/livevideo.

The directive comes as the state attempts to stop the spread of COVID-19. Illinois had 32 cases as of Thursday.

In a phone call to parents, Murphysboro's school district said schools would be closed starting Monday.

Vienna High School Superintendent Joshua Stafford said his school will be in session Monday to make arrangements for continued instruction. We will have more information from local districts as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

