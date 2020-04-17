Illinois schools to remain closed for academic year as Pritzker says virus not yet at peak

As cases have now been confirmed in 92 of Illinois’ 102 counties, Pritzker made the call Friday to cancel school, public and private, for the rest of the academic year.

“Folks, I’ve said time and time again, my decisions are hard ones, but they will follow the science. And the science says our students can’t go back to their normal routine,” Pritzker said. “... My priority remains unchanged — how do we save the most lives during this very difficult time.”

In an average day, Pritzker said, 2 million K-12 students would meet in large groups in hallways, classrooms and extracurricular activities before going home.

That pattern “opens up a nearly limitless opportunity for potential COVID-19 infection in a time when our health care workers, our researchers, our scientists and our first responders need us to bend the curve downward,” he added.

Ezike said social distancing is working and needs to continue.

The governor said one of the difficulties in the decision was the fact that students would have fewer instructional hours, and that Illinois is an education landscape in which some districts are better able to enact remote learning than others.