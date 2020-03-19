Illinois State Board of Education: 'Very real possibility' school closure will be extended beyond March 30

Initially, ISBE said that school work conducted during the closure would not be graded, but that policy has been amended as the situation has evolved. The latest ISBE guidance says that school work can be counted, but only if it improves academic standing. It must not negatively impact students’ grades or academic standing.

Herrin Community Unit School District 4 Superintendent Terry Ryker said his district is providing online resources to parents to access educational materials so that students don’t regress academically. These are optional exercises for students. Ryker noted that in many rural Illinois schools, a lot of students come from low-income families and may not have access to the internet. Further, their parents may still be working, and older children may be tending to younger ones.

He said that the district is working on alternative educational opportunities for students without online access to distribute should the closure go beyond the original mandate, which Ryker believes is the most likely scenario. “I’m afraid this is going to go on much longer than two weeks,” he said.