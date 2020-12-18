Illinois Supreme Court sides with John A. Logan College faculty laid off during 2016 budget crisis

The lawsuit dates back to action taken by the John A. Logan Board of Trustees in the spring of 2016. It was in the middle of the unprecedented standoff between then-Gov. Bruce Rauner, a Republican who ran on a promise to balance the state budget, and Democratic House Speaker Mike Madigan. Colleges and universities received only a fraction of their typical state funding allocation during this time.

At an acrimonious March meeting of the board, after lengthy public testimony and four hours of deliberation, the board approved 55 faculty and staff layoffs. The faculty members' layoffs were effective with the fall 2016 semester. At the time, JALC President Ron House acknowledged the college planned to replace full-time faculty with part-time instructors on a “temporary basis.”

Of the seven faculty members who sued, all were eventually called back, but they missed a year or more of work. Their lawsuit seeks back pay with interest and lost benefits.

“We are all very relieved. We waited a long time but we were always confident we had the law on our side,” said David Cochran, a history professor at the college who is among the seven plaintiffs.