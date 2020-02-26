Illinois universities seeking greater funding increases

Killeen said the proposed increases at U of I would go toward salary increases, hiring additional faculty and increasing student financial aid.

“We do know that students who are accepted into our university and often leave because of financial issues,” he said.

But some members of the committee were skeptical of the need for that large of an increase. Among those was Sen. Scott Bennett, a Champaign Democrat, who noted that U of I recently announced plans to raise tuition starting in the fall of 2020 after going five years with no tuition increases.

“When, by then, you had to increase tuition, it was at the same board (of trustees) meeting in which certain administrators also got increases,” Bennett said.

He then asked, “What assurance can you give us that this growth will be in ways that we will see that will benefit a classroom experience and not simply grow a network of administrators across the system?”

Killeen, however, noted that during the budget impasse, U of I eliminated about 300 higher-level administrative positions and that the school’s focus would be building up its teaching faculty by hiring 100 new faculty per year for the next five years.