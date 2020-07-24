Intergovernmental agreement extends free library services to all Marion Unit 2 students

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MARION — All Marion Community Unit District 2 students can now have free access to all Marion Carnegie Library resources and services regardless of their address.

Typically, anyone living outside of the corporate city limits of Marion is asked to pay an additional fee to utilize the library’s services, in accordance with Illinois State Library policy. But there is a process for making exceptions.

On Thursday, Marion Mayor Mike Absher, Library Board of Trustee President George Trammell and Marion Unit 2 Superintendent Keith Oates penned an intergovernmental agreement between the parties that expands free access to the library to any school child. The school district stretches beyond the city boundaries, so those students can now access the library the same as any child who lives within Marion.

In a news release, the parties said they wanted to give every student access to the library’s resources heading into the new school year — and beyond.

To take advantage of this new opportunity, students, or their parents, need to provide library staff with a student identification card or proof of enrollment in a Marion Unit 2 school.