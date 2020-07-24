Intergovernmental agreement extends free library services to all Marion Unit 2 students

MARION — All Marion Community Unit District 2 students can now have free access to all Marion Carnegie Library resources and services regardless of their address.
Typically, anyone living outside of the corporate city limits of Marion is asked to pay an additional fee to utilize the library’s services, in accordance with Illinois State Library policy. But there is a process for making exceptions.
On Thursday, Marion Mayor Mike Absher, Library Board of Trustee President George Trammell and Marion Unit 2 Superintendent Keith Oates penned an intergovernmental agreement between the parties that expands free access to the library to any school child. The school district stretches beyond the city boundaries, so those students can now access the library the same as any child who lives within Marion.
In a news release, the parties said they wanted to give every student access to the library’s resources heading into the new school year — and beyond.
To take advantage of this new opportunity, students, or their parents, need to provide library staff with a student identification card or proof of enrollment in a Marion Unit 2 school.
Library staff will then issue a library card, in the student’s name, which will gain them access to all print and online resources available through the library.
“The Marion Carnegie Library continues to lead the way as the best public library in our region,” Absher said, in a statement. “Allowing all of our students the opportunity to take advantage of the library’s abundance of resources and services will supplement the quality education Marion Unit 2 offers.”
