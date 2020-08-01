Jackson County Health Department to 'take the lead' on contact tracing on SIUC campus

While many think about students meeting for classes and the possibility of COVID-19 spread, Goldsmith said “if it is determined that there is a threat to a large portion of the community” the university will send out an alert in compliance with the Clery Act through an email or text message. “In all cases, the university will focus on protecting the confidentiality of individuals who are affected while also protecting the health and safety of the campus community,” she said.

Goldsmith said if there is a positive case, the university will take into account multiple factors on the case such as the number of people exposed, the ability to contain further spread, recommendations from health officials and the region's phase in the Restore Illinois plan. She notes “there is no one-size-fits-all approach that can cover every situation.”

Jackson County Health Department Administrator Bart Hagston said that his team is working closely with SIU, much like it is with area K-12 school districts. “The dynamics are of course different with the university versus a primary or secondary school,” he said. “And I think primary and secondary schools have certain challenges, but colleges also have a lot of complexities in how they handle this.”