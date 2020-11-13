Jackson County schools return to remote learning after health department recommendation

The letter goes on to say the district does not foresee returning to in-person learning before winter break, which is Dec. 21 through Jan. 1. Other districts planned to return to a blended learning model that offers in-person instruction after Thanksgiving, depending on the data at that time and health department recommendations.

Carbondale Elementary School District 95 has students in preschool through eighth grade, from age 3 through 14. “The best learning model for students ages 3 through 12 is in person,” Daniel Booth, superintendent of the district, said.

He said for older students, the social learning aspect of school is very important, and that is really decreased.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The district started the year with fully remote learning. They used federal CARES act funding to provide Chromebooks for all students and internet access for families with a need. Booth said the district spent $600,000 to provide Chromebooks and internet connections.

They began offering in-person instruction in mid-October, just as the number of cases and positivity rates on the county began to rise. About half of the students in the district returned to school at that time. Only a month later, they will revert to fully remote learning.