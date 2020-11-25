John A. Logan College announces new president

CARTERVILLE — The John A. Logan College Board of Trustees has selected the school's next president, who will take the helm in January after Ron House retires.
A Wednesday news release from the school announced the board had chosen Kirk Overstreet, assistant provost for instruction at the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, as its ninth president. House announced his retirement earlier this year.
The release states the board selected Overstreet from a list of four finalists.
“As the Board of Trustees sought its next president, it was clear after interviewing a phenomenal group of finalists that Dr. Overstreet was the person possessing the unique background and talent we are seeking to lead our college,” JALC board President Bill Killquist said in the news release.
Regarding what set Overstreet apart from the other finalists, Kilquist said it wasn’t any one thing.
“He just seemed to meld and fit with everybody’s idea of what the next president of John A. Logan College should be,” Kilquist told The Southern Wednesday.
According to the news release, after a career in the electrical construction industry, Overstreet returned to the College of DuPage to complete his studies. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in history from North Central College, Master of Arts in history from Ball State University, and Ph.D. in organizational development from Benedictine University.
In the news release, Overstreet said he was excited to make the move to Southern Illinois and to push the college further as an institution.
“We have an opportunity to drive change and to be a place of equity and inclusion to prepare students to be well-rounded citizens, and I think that John A. Logan College is positioned to do just that,” he said.
Overstreet is scheduled to begin work after the start of the new year. House will retire Dec. 31.
