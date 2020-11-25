John A. Logan College announces new president

CARTERVILLE — The John A. Logan College Board of Trustees has selected the school's next president, who will take the helm in January after Ron House retires.

A Wednesday news release from the school announced the board had chosen Kirk Overstreet, assistant provost for instruction at the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, as its ninth president. House announced his retirement earlier this year.

The release states the board selected Overstreet from a list of four finalists.

“As the Board of Trustees sought its next president, it was clear after interviewing a phenomenal group of finalists that Dr. Overstreet was the person possessing the unique background and talent we are seeking to lead our college,” JALC board President Bill Killquist said in the news release.

Regarding what set Overstreet apart from the other finalists, Kilquist said it wasn’t any one thing.

“He just seemed to meld and fit with everybody’s idea of what the next president of John A. Logan College should be,” Kilquist told The Southern Wednesday.