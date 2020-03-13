John A. Logan College extending spring break, moving to online classes

CARTERVILLE — As part of its novel coronavirus response plan that stresses preparedness and caution, John A. Logan College is extending spring break a week and moving classes online, college President Ron House said in a statement Friday afternoon.
“In an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 outbreak, John A. Logan College is working closely with local and state public health agencies to take the necessary precautions to address the viral threat to our College and district communities,” House’s statement said.
The college will also closely monitor updates from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the World Health Organization, and the Centers for Disease Control, House said. While no cases of COVID-19 have been reported from within the JALC district, House said the college is taking these steps to reduce the possibility of transmission on campus and in neighboring communities.
Students were expected to return to campus Monday, but instead, classes will resume Monday, March 23. Until further notice, the college will hold all classes and related coursework online.
In the meantime, the college will remain open. Staff are expected to report to work as usual and fulfill their job responsibilities, House said. Students are advised to monitor their Volmail (JALC email) and the college website for the latest updates and online delivery class instructions.
Further, college-related travel for faculty, staff, and students is limited to within the college district. Officials are in the process of reviewing the college and community schedule of events, with additional information anticipated on the use of college facilities.
Logan Fitness remains open until further notice. Monitor www.jalc.edu for updates relative to the college’s COVID-19 response.
618-351-5079
On Twitter: @MollyParkerSI