John A Logan College nursing students help administer COVID-19 vaccines

CARTERVILLE — John A. Logan College nursing students are helping to administer COVID-19 vaccines through the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department.

When COVID-19 vaccines were approved, John A. Logan College Director of Nursing Dr. Marilyn Falaster saw the potential for her students to get hands-on experience and provide a historic public service.

“This pandemic has been devastating on so many levels,” Falaster said. “To be able to see our students get the opportunity to not only gain valuable experience, but to also play a role in protecting people from this virus has been gratifying for our faculty.”

Assistant Professor of Nursing Debra Russell recently observed her students at the Marion Pavilion assisting the Bi-County Health Department.

"I am so very proud of our students. They were friendly and energetic. It is evident in their interactions with the public that they find this a very worthy cause,” said Russell.

Russell added that what she found most encouraging was how appreciative the individuals receiving the vaccination were to the students.