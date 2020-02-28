John A. Logan College partners with SIU Edwardsville for accelerated bachelor of nursing

A recent agreement between Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and John A. Logan College will make it easier for students of the community college to get a bachelor’s degree in nursing.

According to a news release from JALC, a recent enhanced articulation agreement between the two schools allows students to complete their general education courses at JALC, earning an associate’s in nursing, then complete their baccalaureate nursing coursework online through SIUE.

The release said students can take classes at JALC for three years and begin their careers while also working on their BSN through SIUE’s online offerings.

“We are pleased to join with SIUE School of Nursing to offer our students the opportunity to obtain a bachelor’s in nursing while working and living in Southern Illinois. This collaborative agreement puts the needs of our students and community first,” said JALC Dean of Academic Affairs Stephanie Chaney Hartford.

